mindswimmer's 'elevation' Is A Startling Jazz-Fuelled Statement

Chicago has long been a hub for musical experimentation.

The possibilities offered by its early 90s underground scene helped spur the invention of the post-rock tag, and the city has remained in flux ever since.

Currently a hub for future movements within jazz, Chicago and London have developed a symbiotic relationship, two scenes operating within similar dimensions.

mindswimmer take their cue from these innovations, while adding a languid, trip-hop inspired feel.

New release 'elevation' sits somewhere between post-rock, dubbed out jazz, and hip-hop production, with added sections of murky spoken word.

Out now on stellar nursery records, it's an intoxicating blend, one that seems to overwhelm you across its 12 minute span.

Hugely enticing, cinematic work, you can check out 'elevation' below.

