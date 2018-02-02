Millie Turner's 'The Shadow' Completely Pops

Millie Turner is still only 17 years old.

It's something worth keeping in mind when listening to her music - that this potent, vastly ambitious pop music is emerging from the mind of a teenager.

New song 'The Shadow' is online now and it completely pops, a stellar return that underlines her raw potential.

It's a tale of empowerment, saddled to a chorus that is flooded with colour. Millie explains:

“It’s a story of a girl who decides to go on this journey by herself and starts walking. There’s an image of her walking with her shadow, reflecting on the internal empowerment and acceptance of her inner-creativity.”

Tune in below.

