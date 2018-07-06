Miles Kane Confirms New Album Details

Miles Kane is set to release new album 'Coup De Grace' on August 10th.

The singer has been dropping hints for some time, recently releasing new single 'Loaded'.

Containing music from both Jamie T and Lana Del Rey, the snappy return seemingly exemplifies an energetic new LP.

'Coup De Grace' will be released on August 10th, with Miles Kane currently blazing his way around the country via a series of club shows.

“This record for me is the most important record I’ve made to date” said Miles. “It’s been five years in the making, a lot of emotion and excitement has gone into making this album!”

Title track 'Coup De Grace' is online now - tune in now.

