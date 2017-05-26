Mike D, Ad-Rock Complete Beastie Boys Memoirs

Mike D and Ad-Rock have completed work on a new book detailing their time in Beastie Boys.

The seminal rap group halted activities in 2012 following the tragic death of MCA following a battle with cancer.

Since then, Mike D and Ad-Rock have both embarked on other projects, with Mike D in particular focussing on production work with other artists.

Now it seems that a much-vaunted book about their work as Beastie Boys has been completed.

Speaking on Beats 1 with Matt Wilkinson, Mike D said that the duo are “actually going to finish it, and it’s going to come out finally.”

The rapper explained: “Like many things we embark on, there are many false starts and directions we went in that were not the directions we should be going in, but it’s going to be coming out in the fall of this year.”

It's worth noting that Beastie Boys have entered into publishing previously - they ran their own magazine, Grand Royal, during the 90s.

