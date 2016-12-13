Michael Jackson Album 'Scream' Announced

Some of Michael Jackson's most loved songs will be collected on new album 'Scream'.

A number of the late icon's hits will be collected on the upcoming compilation, alongside a smattering of rare cuts.

'Thriller' and 'Dirty Diana' are both here, alongside fan favourites such as This Place Hotel’ - the first single to be written, composed, and arranged solely by Michael.

Available on CD and digitally from September 29th, 'Scream' will also gain a glow-in-the-dark vinyl pressing on October 27th (pre-order LINK ).

In addition to this, celebrations for the 'Scream' release will be held in cities around the world, including London - details to be confirmed shortly.

Tracklisting:

1. This Place Hotel

2. Thriller

3. Blood On The Dance Floor

4. Somebody’s Watching Me

5. Dirty Diana

6. Torture

7. Leave Me Alone

8. Scream

9. Dangerous

10. Unbreakable

11. Xscape

12. Threatened

13. Ghosts

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.