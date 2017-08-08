Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band Announce New Album

'Adiós Señor Pussycat' will be released on October 20th...
09 · 08 · 2017
Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band

Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band have revealed details of new album 'Adiós Señor Pussycat'.

The legendary songwriter kicked off work on new material last summer, and completed writing sessions earlier this year.

New album 'Adiós Señor Pussycat' arrives on October 20th, with Michael Head sharing lead track 'Josephine'.

From the opening lead guitar line to those strummed acoustic chords, the softly lilting vocal and the slight waltz feel, this is vintage Michael Head - utterly timeless, and wholly unique.

Tune in now.

Catch Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band at the following shows:

September
8 London Union Chapel

October
5 Glasgow Oran Mor

November
25 Bristol St. Georges

December
16 Liverpool Invisible Wind Factory

