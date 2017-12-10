MGMT's 'Little Dark Age' Is A Return To Concise Pop

MGMT have shared new song 'Little Dark Age' - tune in now.

The band's vastly successful debut album spawned a number of huge hits, and was promptly followed by the group's lurch towards the underground.

If subsequent records failed to match the pop tendencies of their debut, well, fear no more - MGMT seem to have recovered that synth pop midas touch.

New single 'Little Dark Age' is online now, and it recalls the slightly darker, more left field wing of British synth pop - think OMD, Japan, or early Tears For Fears.

The surreal, gothic video directed by David MacNutt and Nathaniel Axel matches the potency of their return - tune in below.

MGMT are set to release their fourth album in early 2018.

