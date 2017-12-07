MGMT Announce New Album 'Little Dark Age'

MGMT are set to release new album 'Little Dark Age' on February 9th.

The band have been teasing their return for some time, sharing some pleasingly off piste pop songs over the past few weeks.

New album 'Little Dark Age' was recorded in Tarbox Road Studios in Cassadaga, New York, produced by MGMT, Patrick Wimberly, and long-time collaborator Dave Fridmann.

Pre-orders open this Friday (January 19th) with MGMT sharing a 'Behind The Scenes' video showcasing the making of 'Little Dark Age'.

Check out the video HERE.

'Little Dark Age' will be released on February 9th. Tracklisting:

She Works Out Too Much

Little Dark Age

When You Die

Me and Michael

TSLAMP

James

Days That Got Away

One Thing Left To Try

When You’re Small

Hand It Over

