Mexico's Rey Pila Tear Up This Siouxsie And The Banshees Classic

Mexico's Rey Pila enjoyed a stellar 2017.

Releasing some significant, critically acclaimed music, the band then took off on tour with Julian Casablancas + the Voids.

Playing shows across both American continents, Rey Pila closed out the year with a sold out headline show in one of Mexico City’s most prestigious venues, the renowned El Plaza Condesa.

Set to support Depeche Mode at their epic Mexico City show, the band are aiming to make the new 12 months bigger and better than ever before.

First up, though, they've decided to tackle a song by one of their heroes, the true inspiration that is Siouxsie Sioux.

Gothic masterpiece 'Israel' is given a taut overhaul, a 21st century makeover that directly links Rey Pila to the Banshees.

The band explain...

'Israel' is probably our favourite Siouxie song…

We heard it a lot when we were recording our last LP in NYC with producer Chris Coady, who played us the song in the studio. Last year we decided to make our own version of 'Israel' in our Mexico City home studio, and sent it to Coady to mix as a surprise.

We had the recording lying around for a while, and debuted the cover live last year, in our big Mexico City headline show. This week we’ll be opening Depeche Mode’s Mexico shows, and thought it was a good moment to share our Siouxie rendition with the world…

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.