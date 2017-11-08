METZ Share Unrelenting New Cut 'Mess Of Wires'

METZ have shared unrelenting new cut 'Mess Of Wires' - tune in now.

The band's third album 'Strange Peace' arrives on September 22nd, combined with a flurry of dates across Europe and North America.

New cut 'Mess Of Wires' is online now, and it's an unrelenting blizzard of raw punk energy.

Sheer guitar noize that impacts with ruthless ferocity, frontman Alex Edkins describes it as “a reminder to myself to speak out and say what I believe. To be honest with myself. It is common to feel that your thoughts are inconsequential, a drop in the echo-chamber, but silence can be worse.”

“Speak out about what you believe in, loud and often. In the spirit of this song, I want to strongly condemn the violent and hateful actions of the white-supremacists and neo-nazis in Charlottesville, VA. this past week. Their vile attempts to incite division and fear through intimidation and violence have no place in this world.”

'Strange Peace' will be released on September 22nd. Tracklisting:

1. Mess of Wires

2. Drained Lake

3. Cellophane

4. Caterpillar

5. Lost in the Blank City

6. Mr. Plague

7. Sink

8. Common Trash

9. Escalator Teeth

10. Dig a Hole

11. Raw Materials

Photo Credit: Ebru Yildiz