Metric's Emily Haines Announces New Solo Album

Metric's Emily Haines is set to release new solo album 'Choir Of The Mind' on September 15th through Last Gang Records.

The Canadian artist last released solo material in 2007, and with remarkable timing she has decided the 10th anniversary is a good time to open up her catalogue once more.

New album 'Choir Of The Mind' is incoming, with the inspiration split between "some recent major changes in my life" and moments "when my life felt more stable".

New cut 'Fatal Gift' - billed as Emily Haines & The Soft Skeleton - is online now, with the artist explaining...

"Of them all, 'Fatal Gift' is the song that has lived with me the longest, through many incarnations. This is the right time for the definitive version to be heard. The song embodies for me the undeniable fact that no matter how high I climb, that voice, pulling me back to my essential self remains. We all pursue symbols of achievement, but utopian material promises are hollow."

Tune in now.