Met Police To Scrap Form 696

London's Metropolitan Police Service is set to scrap the controversial ruling Form 696.

The service embarked on a consultation mission earlier this year, and after much discussion have moved to get rid of Form 696.

To it critics, Form 696 was exclusionary and racist, focussing on types of music predominantly made and enjoyed by people of colour.

Superintendent Roy Smith, said: “It is clear that in recent years the landscape of the night time economy in London has changed and thankfully we have seen a reduction in serious incidents at promoted music events, particularly those involving firearms. We have also been working in close partnership with the music industry and others to raise standards of safety in venues and at events.”

“We have taken the decision to remove the Form 696 and instead develop a new voluntary partnership approach for venues and promoters across London. This will provide an excellent opportunity to share information at a local level and work to identify any enhanced risk to ensure the safety of the public.”

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, welcomed the move: “Developing a night-time economy that works for everyone is a key priority of mine but it’s also vital that live music events in London take place safely. I called for a review of Form 696 earlier this year because of concerns raised by promoters and artists in the capital that this process was unfairly affecting specific communities and music genres.”

“By bringing together the Met and representatives from across the city’s legendary grassroots music industry, we have shown why having a Night Czar is so important for London.”

“This decision will help London’s night-time economy thrive, ensure the capital is a welcoming place for artists and DJs of all music genres and that Londoners are able to enjoy live music safely.”

Amy Lamé, Night Czar, commented on Twitter:

I welcome this fantastic decision to remove form 696. I'd like to thank the Met for working with us at City Hall to listen to the concerns of Londoners #LondonIsOpen https://t.co/pQXB0YFWQF — Amy Lamé, Night Czar (@nightczar) November 10, 2017

The removal of Form 696 is undoubtedly something to be welcomed - even taken at face value, it was a poorly designed move that was wide open to abuse. As some have already pointed out, though, what comes next is vitally important to ensuring the London club culture can remain open, inclusive, and completely safe.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.