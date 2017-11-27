Mesadorm's 'Tell Me' Is A Poised, Dramatic Introduction

Mesadorm is a new project from Blythe Pepino, an artist perhaps best known for her role in London art-pop three-piece Vaults.

Deciding the band had drifted away from her natural voice, the singer decided to part ways, gathering a new set to band mates in the process.

Refining her left field pop vision, Mesadorm allows Blythe to stretch her wings, to claim the aesthetic freedom she rightfully regards as her own.

New album 'Heterogaster' is set to arrive next year, following some intensely creative spells in the studio.

Clash is able to share new single 'Tell Me', and it's an ethereal gem, with Mesadorm allowing their electronic pop vision to filter across into new spaces.

Bubbling production underpins Blythe's delivery, at once both utterly intimate and alien, inviting you in but continually shutting the door.

Melodies that originate in the left field, 'Tell Me' has a warmth that can't be imitated; soothing, genuine, and perplexing, it's a real jewel.

Catch Mesadorm at the following shows:

December

18 London The Victoria, Dalston

21 Bristol The Crofters Rights

January

6 Stroud The Marshall Rooms

