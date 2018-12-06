Menace Beach Team Up With Brix Smith On 'Black Rainbow Sound'

Menace Beach team up with Brix Smith on new song 'Black Rainbow Sound'.

The Leeds duo are back, pushing their sound into new spaces and absorbing fresh influences in the process.

New album 'Black Rainbow Sound' is incoming, largely pieced together at the band's own studio before being recorded at Leeds' base The Nave.

The record features contributions from guest Brix Smith, formerly of The Fall and lately known for her work in Brix and the Extricated.

The band explain: “The synchronicity of the universe just forced us and Brix together. The very day l finished reading her biography she played us on her BBC 6music show along with a wonderfully out-there monologue of how the song made her feel. I said thanks, we got chatting and it went from there. She’s a burning comet of positive energy”.

The vivid title track is online now, the DIY punk chassis augmented by analogue synths and a clear awareness of Krautrock's infinite groove.

Tune in now.

'Black Rainbow Sound' will be released on August 31st. Catch Menace Beach at the following shows:

October

18 Derby The Hairy Dog

20 Birmingham Hare & Hounds

22 Glasgow Broadcast

23 Newcastle The Cluny 2

24 Manchester Deaf Institute

25 London Oslo

26 Bristol Rough Trade

27 Sheffield Picture House Social

November

2 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Photo credit: Tommy Davidson

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.