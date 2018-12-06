Melody's Echo Chamber Share 'Cross My Heart'

Melody's Echo Chamber have shared evocative new psych-pop number 'Cross My Heart'.

The project hinges on the imagination of Melody Prochet, and her new album 'Bon Voyage' arrives on Friday (June 15th) via Domino.

Produced alongside Dungen’s Reine Fiske and The Amazing’s Fredrik Swahn, it matches an innate pop flair to an urge towards experimentation.

New song 'Cross My Heart' is a drifting, wistful psych-pop hymn, with those divine vocal draped in some gorgeous guitar effects.

The video is worth catching, too; the final instalment in a fairytale trilogy directed by Daniel Foothead.

Tune in below.

Photo Credit: Diane Sagnier

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.