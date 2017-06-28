Melody's Echo Chamber Return With 'Bon Voyage'

Melody's Echo Chamber are set to release new album 'Bon Voyage' on June 15th.

The psych-pop project returned last year, releasing a sparkling new song and promising plenty of bonus cuts in the process.

Working with Domino the group will release new album 'Bon Voyage' this summer, a record sculpted by Melody Prochet alongside Dungen’s Reine Fiske and The Amazing’s Fredrik Swahn.

New song 'Breathe In, Breathe Out' finds Melody going full circle, learning the drums and working from scratch.

She says: “It’s a special one. I’m used to recording with masters of drums and accepting my drum playing as not perfect but with the right intention was a big deal to me”.

Opening as a garage punk jammer Melody's Echo Chamber bring their lysergic tendencies to the fore on a beautifully sculpted piece of pop-edged psych.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Diane Sagnier

