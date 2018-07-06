Melbourne's Tyde Levi Excels On 'Goldchains'

Melbourne's Tyde Levi has delivered his sumptuous debut single 'Goldchains'.

The 18 year old prodigy seems to have emerged with a distinct pop vision, rooted in R&B's golden 90s run but with a future-facing fixation.

Debut single 'Goldchains' is online now, a seductive slow jammer with crisp production and fluid electronics.

Those funky horns are played by members of The Roots, adding an extra dimension to Tyde's soulful, wide open sound.

If this is the starting point then we're excited to see where he goes next; immaculately executed R&B with ridiculous potential.

Tune in now.

