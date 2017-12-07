Melbourne's Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever Return With 'Talking Straight'

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever are set to release debut album 'Hope Downs' on June 15th.

The Melbourne band have always emphasised their role in a wider community, whether that's in their native Australia or further afield.

Debut album 'Hope Downs' taps into this, with Sub Pop set to usher the record into the waiting world on June 15th.

New song 'Talking Straight' is online now, and it's an inspired return, all off kilter guitar lines and a surging, inspired vocal.

The band's Joe White explains: "The concept came about when I heard someone talking about the possibility of us, humans, being alone in the universe, and how sad that would be. The idea in this song is that we might be lonely, but we could be lonely together."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Warwick Baker

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.