Meet Me In The Bathroom To Be Turned Into Documentary Series

Lizzy Goodman's book Meet Me In The Bathroom is set to be turned into a new documentary series.

The book won outstanding acclaim on its release, with Pulse Films stepping in to option the title for a new television venture.

The documentary series will be directed by Will Lovelace and Dylan Southern, and charts the rise of New York's indie rock underground in the early years of the Noughties.

Alongside this, the series will dip into the growth of hipster culture, as well as the emergence of VICE as a media brand (coincidentally, VICE also own part of Pulse Films).

Lizzy Goodman has been retained to executive produce the series, and seemed delighted by the prospect of furthering the project. She said in a statement:

“I couldn’t be more excited to work with Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, as well as the entire Pulse Films team. It’s time to share with everyone else the full view of this weird, beautiful, dirty time capsule I’ve been inhabiting.”

Will Lovelace and Dylan Southern added: “Lizzy’s book captures a moment and a feeling in a way that is immediate, visceral and evocative, and those are the qualities we want to bring to the screen. Beyond being a document of a vital and exciting period of creativity in one of the world’s greatest cities, bringing ‘Meet Me in the Bathroom’ to the screen is also an opportunity to explore the seismic changes that have occurred in the culture since the turn of the century.”

