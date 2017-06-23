Mavi Phoenix Shares Twisted Pop Gem 'Yellow'

Austrian alt-pop newcomer Mavi Phoenix has shared twisted pop cut 'Yellow'.

The rapper-producer-songwriter is definitely one to watch, a bold, extrovert voice that drove debut EP 'Young Prophet' to incredible heights.

The RIP Swirl aka LUKA produced track 'Yellow' signals her return, a bright, vivid piece of flouro-driven pop music that owes its origins to the depths of winter.

“I produced ‘YELLOW’ this winter in Berlin with LUKA in his super cold flat,” Mavi explains. “The song came along very quickly after a proper studio session was cancelled - I was looking for some brightness to get over the grey Berlin atmosphere. ‘YELLOW’ has a mellow production, representing not happy times, but I want to give people warmth and brightness to feel good in bittersweet moments, kind like a sun.. Things can go wrong but the light will come back. Pain is not forever.”

An inspired return, the lo-fi touches give 'Yellow' a distorted feel, offering up the humane amid the digital.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Kyle Weeks

