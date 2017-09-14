Mauwe Conjure Late Night Magic On 'Smoked A Pack'

Mauwe is a project driven by coincidence.

A boy-girl duo, the pair loosely knew one another while growing up, before re-connecting in Bristol.

Living mirror lives, the two connected immediately, with Mauwe's debut single 'That's All' cold-dropping six weeks ago.

Predictably, it was a smash. Atmospheric alt-pop with melodies that tore a space in the deep-rooted sections of your memory, it garnered huge online attention.

Follow up 'Smoked A Pack' has a superb late night feel, a piece of twilight pop that matches murky synths to that pointed, crystalline vocal.

"'Smoked A Pack' is about dealing with feelings you've developed for someone you don't want to have feelings for, and the turmoil that can create mentally and emotionally," share Mauwe. "In the past, we've both been more likely to smoke when stressed, and that's what the concept represents for us. However, smoking is bad for you kids, don't do it!!"

Underlining their blossoming potential, you can check out 'Smoked A Pack' below.

