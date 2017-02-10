Mattiel's 'Just A Name' To Get UK Release

Garage-soul talent Mattiel is set to give her 'Just A Name' album a full release through Heavenly Recordings.

The label stumbled across the record following a recommendation, and it helped soundtrack their slow descent into winter.

Taut soul grooves matched to lo-fi garage sounds, 'Just A Name' was spearheaded by Mattiel alongside Randy Michael and Jonah Swilley.

Sitting somewhere between The Gories and The Staple Singers, The Sonics and Martha Reeves, 'Just A Name' will gain a UK release this summer.

Check out a teaser below.

Catch Mattiel at the following shows:

May

27 London All Points East

29 London The Lexington

