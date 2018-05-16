Matthew Young's 'Problem' Is A Real Slow Burner

Auckland talent Matthew Young is back.

Climbing out of the murk, the producer is ready to channel his difficulties in a positive direction on incoming EP 'Fruit'.

Matching Balearic textures against slowed down hip-hop beats, the codeine fug is augmented by the odd face-melting guitar solo.

He comments: “Coming through months of being under medicated, over medicated or feeling like the guy from Silver Linings Playbook, I finally figured some shit out and got to making music again...”

'Fruit' EP drops tomorrow (May 25th) but we're able to share new cut 'Problem', and it's emblematic of the way Matthew is steering his music.

Dense, billowing production set against that poignant, hushed vocal, 'Problem' is topped off with some guitar pyrotechnics.

Tune in now.

​

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.