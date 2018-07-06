Matt Healy Directs The Storming Video For Just Banco's 'Ashleigh'

Just Banco is the latest signing to Dirty Hit, a label perhaps better known for its pop-edged indie output.

This is something different, though. A rapper, Just Banco is marking out his own lane, with an accessible style that talks clearly to the underground.

Debut cut 'Ashleigh' matches murky production against his crisp bars, speaking clearly about young love and relationships.

The 1975's Matt Healy helms the video, and it's a moody construction which places Just Banco front and centre.

Tune in now.

