Maths Time Joy Pairs With Ayelle On 'Cut Them Loose'

Maths Time Joy has carved out a reputation as one of the most versatile producers in the game.

Able to work with a plethora of pop vocalists, his own solo work searches out fresh pathways, absorbing new influences all the time.

New single 'Cut Them Loose' is a superb slice of spectral R&B, atomising elements of Aaliyah or Mary J Blige and re-assembling them with fractal electronics.

It's a beautifully balanced return, with Maths Time Joy operating alongside vocalist and co-conspirator Ayelle.

Maths Time Joy explains: "Ayelle and I have worked together on a bunch of tracks but this was the first song we made together. I've always been a fan of her melodies and she has a great tone in her voice, it definitely lends itself to the slow building tracks that my project is known for."

Ayelle in turn comments: "'Cut Them Loose' is about wanting someone bad enough that you resist the instinct to cut them out of your life before they hurt you. I got into a habit of cutting guys out of my life before they could become important enough to hurt me. I ended up doing the same thing to the guy I wrote this about."

Tune in now.

Math Times Joy's new EP 'Sunset Motel' is incoming.

