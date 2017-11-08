Masego's 'Queen Tings' Is A Super Slick Vibe

Masego has slipped out new song 'Queen Tings' and we're a little bit addicted.

The songwriter's diasporic reach has been bubbling under for some time, a cohesive fusion of trap, house, and jazz (in that order).

Placing online as and when he feels like it, Masego dropped 'Queen Tings' earlier this week, labelled simply "a gift to South Africa" on the YouTube upload.

It's a real bounce, too, with that incredible rhythm sitting somewhere between 21st century hip-hop production and Marvin Gaye's imperial mid 70s output.

There's a slight gospel feel in those lines of devotion, while the dizzying saxophone solo is the stuff dreams are made off.

Seriously, it's been a long, frosty week - you need some Masego to help you unwind...

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.