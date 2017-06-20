Mary Lattimore's 'It Feels Like Floating' Is An Out Of Body Experience

Los Angeles harpist Mary Lattimore has shared new song 'It Feels Like Floating'.

The musician is dedicated to up-ending expectations about what the harp can be used for, leading to sessions with underground titans such as Meg Baird, Thurston Moore, Sharon Van Etten, Jarvis Cocker, Kurt Vile, and Steve Gunn.

Last year's 'Collected Pieces' underlined the potency of her own compositions, with new album 'Hundreds Of Days' set to be released on May 18th.

New song 'It Feels Like Floating' is online now, and it's a gentle, pastoral piece that feels like an out of body experience.

She explains: “It started off being a song about a description of a guy's drug experience - it was the answer when I asked what it felt like to him. The song morphed into an ode to anything that you do alone and personal; be it swimming or skateboarding in the night by yourself; riding a bike or playing a harp in a redwood barn by the Pacific Ocean. It's looking at the world through a filter of blissed-out detachment, untouchable for a minute.”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.