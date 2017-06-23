Marvin Powell Returns With 'Opulent Heart'

Each note Marvin Powell hits seems to fall in the right place.

At times it can sparse, at others full blown and refulgent, but it always, always makes sense.

Developing a partnership with Skeleton Key Records, new EP 'Opulent Heart' finds the songwriting in rich form.

Bert Jansch esque guitar lines and an oh-so-soothing voice, his approach feels effortless, completely natural.

We're able to share the title cut, a song that strolls along at its own pace, an ode to love, beauty, and the power that comes with being enraptured.

Tune in now.

'Opulent Heart' will be released on May 4th.

