Martin Solveig Remixes Tiga's 'Woke'

French producer Martin Solveig has stepped in to remix Tiga's 'Woke'.

Recently completing a residency at Ibiza nightspot Pasha, Martin Solveig's epic cut 'My House' dominated the summer season.

Very much a producer to look out for, Tiga has clearly been taking notes, and invites Solveig to remix his own release 'Woke'.

One of Tiga's defining anthems, 'Woke' went from becoming a sought after white label to a genuine crossover smash.

Martin Solveig has been bumping it in his sets for a while, so when the call came the producer already had an inkling what he wanted to do with the release.

Dynamic, propulsive dance music, this new version of 'Woke' finds fresh energy, fresh impetus in one of the year's defining tracks.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.