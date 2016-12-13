Martin Shkreli Is Selling His Wu-Tang Clan Album

Martin Shkreli is selling his one-of-a-kind copy of the Wu-Tang Clan album 'Once Upon A Time In Shaolin'.
The controversial (former) pharmaceutical executive bought the album for $2 million after the rap giants promised only to make one copy.
Since then, he has largely used the purchase to goad both fans and the group themselves - inciting the ire of a jury member in the process.
Now facing a jail term, Martin Shkreli's copy of 'Once Upon A Time In Shaolin' has arrived on eBay, and it might fail to reach its original valuation.
Listed earlier this week, it now sits at just over $100,000 - less than 10% the price Shkreli paid for the record.
