Martin Shkreli Is Selling His Wu-Tang Clan Album

Martin Shkreli is selling his one-of-a-kind copy of the Wu-Tang Clan album 'Once Upon A Time In Shaolin'.

The controversial (former) pharmaceutical executive bought the album for $2 million after the rap giants promised only to make one copy.

Since then, he has largely used the purchase to goad both fans and the group themselves - inciting the ire of a jury member in the process.

Now facing a jail term, Martin Shkreli's copy of 'Once Upon A Time In Shaolin' has arrived on eBay, and it might fail to reach its original valuation.

Listed earlier this week, it now sits at just over $100,000 - less than 10% the price Shkreli paid for the record.

Check the listing HERE.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.