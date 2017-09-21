Maroon 5, Big Boi Manager Jordan Feldstein Has Died

He was 40 years old...
24 · 12 · 2017
Jordan Feldstein

Maroon 5 and Big Boi manager Jordan Feldstein has died.

Only 40 years old, his career had already brought numerous triumphs, working with some of America's biggest acts.

The manager's roster included Maroon 5, Big Boi, the B-52s and more, making him one of the most powerful figures in the American music industry.

Sadly passing away on Friday (December 22nd) Jordan Feldstein - brother of Jonah Hill - is believed to have suffered a heart attack.

A number of artists and organisations have paid their respects.

