Maroon 5, Big Boi Manager Jordan Feldstein Has Died

Maroon 5 and Big Boi manager Jordan Feldstein has died.

Only 40 years old, his career had already brought numerous triumphs, working with some of America's biggest acts.

The manager's roster included Maroon 5, Big Boi, the B-52s and more, making him one of the most powerful figures in the American music industry.

Sadly passing away on Friday (December 22nd) Jordan Feldstein - brother of Jonah Hill - is believed to have suffered a heart attack.

A number of artists and organisations have paid their respects.

Very saddened by the news Jordan Feldstein passed. He was such a character & will be sorely missed by many. May he Rest In Peace. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 23, 2017

I am deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our friend and colleague Jordan Feldstein. Jordan was a masterful manager, fierce supporter of talent and an incredibly loyal man. My sincerest condolences to his family. #RIPJordanFeldstein from you LN/RN family pic.twitter.com/2GoHTP1zXs — Michael Rapino (@rapino99) December 23, 2017

We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Jordan Feldstein and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Jordan was a gifted manager whose artists benefited greatly from his guidance and talents. He will be missed by his Live Nation and Roc Nation family. pic.twitter.com/MVGHB17pPH — Live Nation (@LiveNation) December 23, 2017

RIP Jordan Feldstein. My thoughts and prayers go out to his children and his family. Passionate manager who always did well by his artists. — Citizen Cope (@citizencope) December 23, 2017

