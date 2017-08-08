Marlon Williams Shares New Track 'Vampire Again'

Marlon Williams has shared new track 'Vampire Again'.

The New Zealand songwriter found himself in Los Angeles on Hallowe'en last year, and he decided to catch a re-scoring project that centred on horror classic Nosferatu - dressed as the vampire himself.

"So, off I go, having spent far too much on a last minute outfit, and step out of the Uber and onto the red carpet with a nauseating air of self-confidence. This is my night. I am strong. I am human and it is my right to express myself how I see fit. Turns out I was running late, and when I finally enter the theatre everyone was already seated and the overture had begun."

"What's more, no one else was dressed up. Well they were, but in tuxedos and lovely dresses. And there was nowhere for stoned ole spindleboots to sit. So, I hunched and crawled my way down the aisle and sat on the floor like it was the most reasonable thing to do at an opera."

"I made it through the whole film and then calmly turned tail, satisfied that I'd had a good time and sure that I'd heard whispers of "bad-ass" as I left the building. I'd like to believe that this was, at least in part, the catalyst for a whole new period in my life and my art. But that's bullsh*t." "Anyway, here it is, my own demented tale of New Age self-affirmation; “'Vampire Again'."

- - -

The track itself is every bit as wry and amusing as the introduction itself, coupled with a video that includes a few nods to Nosferatu.

Catch Marlon Williams at London's Omeara on October 24th.