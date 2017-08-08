Marlon Williams Shares New Heartbreaker 'Come To Me'

Marlon Williams has shared new heartbreaker 'Come To Me' - tune in below.
The songwriter is set to release 'Make Way For Love' on February 16th, an absorbing, exhilarating, and highly emotional return.
New song 'Come To Me' is online, a deft, carefully sketched piece of heartbroken poetry with a country twang.
The video was shot in Marlon's hometown of Lyttelton, New Zealand, and it finds the troubadour - plus band - relaxing on a basketball court.
Shot by Martin Sagadin, you can check it out below.
Catch Marlon Williams at the following shows:
February
22 Bristol Louisiana
23 Manchester Night & Day
24 Dublin Whelans
26 Glasgow King Tuts
27 Leeds Community Room
28 London Scala
