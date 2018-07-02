Marlon Percy x Loframes Partner On 'The Pain I Feel'

London based Marlon Percy doesn't hold back.

Using music as a means of expressing himself, the songwriter communicates often painfully personal feelings in a beautiful way.

Heading back into the studio, Marlon hooked up with Anglo-French duo LoFrames, just to see what would happen. Throwing a few ideas around, the session suddenly coalesced, with words pouring out of the vocalist.

"I wrote this song when I was experiencing both emotional and physical pain at the same time,” explains Marlon. “Writing it was a way to express my current situation and was also a distraction from the harsh realities of life. When I sing this song it takes me to a place of higher realisation, almost meditation, and reminds me that sometimes we must feel pain in order to feel pleasure."

LoFrames began re-setting these vocals, providing additional context, a bittersweet disco-house vision that surges towards the divine.

"When Marlon sent us ‘The Pain I Feel’ it was already so personal and full of meaning that we really wanted to give Marlon’s vocals the setting they deserved. The lyrics were already so powerful and strong, we knew they meant something for Marlon so it was important to do them justice. Just as importantly this collaboration created a strong, new friendship and a spur to future projects we can't wait to share."

Out tomorrow (June 29th) 'The Pain I Feel' is fine, bewitching piece of digitally-aligned pop - we're smitten, and you will be too.

