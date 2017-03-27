Mark E Smith's Final Stage Entrance Is A Thing Of Perfection

The Fall were a notoriously hit or miss live band.

The internal frictions that drove virtually every line up made for an always gripping experience, but not necessarily an enjoyable one.

It's remarkable, then, that even in the grips of poor health Mark E Smith remained such an engaging, charismatic, infuriating, vital frontman.

Fan footage has emerged of The Fall's final show, at Glasgow's QMU venue back in November.

It's rough and ready - as surely befits the band themselves - but it's incredible, the volume turned up to ear-splitting levels and the bass shuddering through the hall.

Mark E. Smith's stage entrance is remarkable, a thing of total perfection; hollering into his cordless mic, his wheelchair is risen to stage level, before being taken to the front of the stage.

Throughout it all he has the look of a man who simply doesn't care what anyone thinks, the same urgency that drove every aspect of his four decades in music.

Filmed by Douglas Green and posted on The Mighty Fall Facebook group, we spotted it courtesy of @PeterAlanRoss (and @Plasmatron , who RT'd) and it's just phenomenal.

If ever someone went out with their boots on...

