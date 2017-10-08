Marilyn Manson Says Justin Bieber Is "A Real Piece Of Shit"

Marilyn Manson has branded Justin Bieber "a real piece of shit" following their merchandise dispute.

Those with long memories might well recall that Justin Bieber sold t-shirts on his tour last year emblazoned with the logo Bigger Than Satan: Bieber.

The design echoed one used by Marilyn Manson, with the pop icon later handing over some of the profits from the stunt.

Speaking to Consequence of Sound , it's clear that Marilyn Manson was left unimpressed by the whole escapade.

“He (Bieber) said to me, ‘I made you relevant again,’” mused the metal star. “Bad mistake to say to me. The next day I told him I’d be at his soundcheck at Staples Center to do 'Beautiful People'… He believed that I’d show up, because he was that stupid.”

The metal artist was given proceeds from sales of the t-shirt, with Bieber's team admitting their transgression.

“They didn’t even fight,” he continued. “They were just like, ‘Yeah, we already know, we did wrong, so here’s the money.’ He (Bieber) was a real piece of shit in the way he had the arrogance to say that. He was a real touchy-feely guy, too, like, ‘Yo yo bro,’ and touches you when he’s talking. I’m like, ‘You need to stand down, you’re dick height on me, okay? Alright? So stand down, son.’”

Marilyn Manson's new album 'Heaven Upside Down' on October 10th.

