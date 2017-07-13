Marilyn Manson Is Back - And He Knows Where You Live

Marilyn Manson has shared details of new studio album 'Heaven Upside Down'.

The metal icon returns with his 10th studio full length, recorded in Los Angeles alongside producer and film composer Tyler Bates.

'Heaven Upside Down' arrives on October 6th, with Zane Lowe sharing the emphatic, imposing, crunching lead track on Beats 1.

Titled 'WE KNOW WHERE YOU FUCKING LIVE' it's about as daring and confrontational as you could imagine, an intense, provocative return from a true icon.

Catch Marilyn Manson at the following shows:

December

4 Manchester Apollo

5 Glasgow O2 Academy

6 Wolverhampton Civic Hall

8 Newport Centre

9 London SSE Wembley Arena

