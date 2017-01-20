Marilyn Manson Injured Onstage In New York

Marilyn Manson has been taken to hospital following an accident onstage in New York.

The metal icon played a show in Marilyn Manson last night (September 30th), but the set was cut short after two parts of the set fell on him.

Fans at the show described on social media how the singer climbed of the metal scaffolding, with two large prop guns then toppling down.

Marilyn Manson was injured, and lay onstage for around 15 minutes before being taken to hospital on a stretcher.

A representative told Rolling Stone magazine: “Manson suffered an injury towards the end of his incredible NYC show. He is being treated at a local hospital.”

Get well soon, sir.

