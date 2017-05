Mariah Carey has posted a tribute to one of her fans, killed in the Manchester attack.

Martyn Hett was a noted writer and PR, in addition to being a full-time Mariah Carey enthusiast.

Sadly, Martyn lost his life in the Manchester attack and the tributes that have followed reflect the love that people felt for him.

Mariah Carey has taken time to pay her respects, and offer her support for Martyn's family.

Check out the tribute below.

Devastated to learn that one of the victims in Manchester was part of the #Lambily. RIP Martyn Hett. We will cherish your memory forever. His family and all the families affected are in my thoughts and prayers. MC A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on May 24, 2017 at 10:07pm PDT