Marcus Marr Pairs Up With DFA Records For 'High Times'

London-based Marcus Marr has shared crisp new funker 'High Times'.

Establishing a partnership with DFA Records, the UK based talent returns to the Stateside label for a slick new Nile Rodgers indebted cut.

Spaced out disco, 'High Times' is built around that choppy guitar lick, while the undulating, hypnotic production is reminiscent of those Todd Terje re-works.

“Once I had come up with the guitar parts I then added all the other instruments one by one ‘til I had an arrangement I liked,” Marr says. “I’ve been playing it out for ages and it always works.”

Irresistible fare, you can tune in below.

'High Times' will be released on October 27th - pre-order LINK.

