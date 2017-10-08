Marcus Marr Pairs Up With DFA Records For 'High Times'

London-based Marcus Marr has shared crisp new funker 'High Times'.
Establishing a partnership with DFA Records, the UK based talent returns to the Stateside label for a slick new Nile Rodgers indebted cut.
Spaced out disco, 'High Times' is built around that choppy guitar lick, while the undulating, hypnotic production is reminiscent of those Todd Terje re-works.
“Once I had come up with the guitar parts I then added all the other instruments one by one ‘til I had an arrangement I liked,” Marr says. “I’ve been playing it out for ages and it always works.”
Irresistible fare, you can tune in below.
'High Times' will be released on October 27th - pre-order LINK.
