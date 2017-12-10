Mar Shares Bright, Moving New Track 'Place'

Mar was raised on a house boat in Amsterdam, his earliest memories containing the sound of water washing past in the canal.

Musical from a young age, Mar developed a close bond to his father, who sadly passed away not long ago.

Working his way through the grieving process, the rising artist began to see music not as a crutch, but a vessel for feelings of loss.

Fresh from working with Full Crate the songwriter is now ready to focus on solo endeavours, with new EP 'Things Will Be' emerging on November 23rd.

New track 'Place' offers mellifluous R&B, an emotive, textured piece of songwriting that presents Mar as an individual talent.

Tune in now.

