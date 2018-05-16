Manics' Nicky Wire To Miss BBC's Biggest Weekend Show

Manic Street Preachers bass player Nicky Wire is being forced to sit out the BBC's Biggest Weekend.

The weekend long multi-venue extravaganza is already under way, with Father John Misty playing a Belfast set earlier.

The Welsh band are set to play the city's Titanic Slipways this evening, but Nicky Wire will be unable to attend.

A "serious family illness" means he has been forced to return home immediately, meaning that Manic Street Preachers will be forced to use a stand-in.

Due to a serious family illness Nicky Wire will be unable to perform in Belfast at the BBC Biggest weekend on Friday 25/5, the Manics will still perform with a stand in bass player. — ManicStreetPreachers (@Manics) May 25, 2018

