Manic Street Preachers Share 'Liverpool Revisited'

Manic Street Preachers have shared rousing new single 'Liverpool Revisited' - tune in now.

The Welsh group's new album 'Resistance Is Futile' is set to be released on April 13th, billed as "one last shot as mass communication".

New single 'Liverpool Revisited' certainly achieves this, an anthemic piece of rock songwriting that wouldn't feel out of place on their classic 'Everything Must Go' LP.

Lyrically taut, it seems to reach towards a certain beauty, with James Dean Bradfield's voice surging out of the speaker.

Check out 'Liverpool Revisited' below, then find James Dean Bradfield discussing the song after the jump.

