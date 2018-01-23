Manic Street Preachers Look Inward On 'Distant Colours'

Manic Street Preachers have shared poignant new single 'Distant Colours'.

The band's 13th studio album 'Resistance Is Futile' is incoming, and it's billed as a return to the widescreen ambition that drove 'Everything Must Go'.

New single 'Distant Colours' is online now, and it's a powerful piece of lyrical introspection, driven by some sterling guitar work.

Crisp of production and utterly clear-minded, it's the sound of James Dean Bradfield mourning the fading structures of his youth.

Politically driven, it seems to ask whether the movement away from traditional left wing politics was worth it, all while delivering a knockout chorus.

The singer comments: “Musically, the verse is downcast and melancholic and the chorus is an explosion of disillusionment and tears.”

Actress Sarah Sayuri reclaims her role from 'International Blue' in the video, with director Kieran Evans stopping off at key historical sites in Wales.

Tune in now.

'Resistance Is Futile' will be released on April 13th.

