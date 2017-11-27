Manchester's Dinner Party Blast Back With 'A Kiss Won't Work'

For a while there it looked as though Dinner Party were lost to us.

The band took a step back, and pretty quickly three years had passed since the release of their last studio album.

But the power trio weren't about to be pushed offstage. Gradually finding renewed focus, the songs poured forth, a slew of garage punk jams with a gleefully obnoxious streak.

New album 'Too Live To Die' is the result. Out on December 8th via Manchester's Icecapades Records, it contains 18 tracks of hi-octane guitar riffing and snotty vocals.

Clash is able to premiere new song 'A Kiss Won't Work', and it's an explosive piece of punk bedlam, a concise, intense demonstration of just how badly this band Do Not Give A F*ck.

Singer Nick Ainsworth says: "Dinner Party is a gathering of promises. You can call them and may know them by their pet names: Thomas Settle, Nick Ainsworth, and Edwin Stevens."

"The sound you first hear upon listening may seem familiar, like yesterday, like walking down memory lane. But listen closer, I hope more will be revealed to you. Something about hurt. Something about love. Something about freedom. 'Too Live To Die' is the result of a number of live recordings made by the band in 2016, much of its content was conceived and committed simultaneously."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.