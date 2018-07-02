Manchester Legend Denis Jones Shares 'Jazz Squared'

Denis Jones has long made his home in Manchester, a city that continually inspires him.

Forever playing with sound, the producer recently took up space in a new studio, housed in a very familiar building.

Working from the old Granada TV studios, Denis Jones found himself in the company of Graham Massey and Mr Scruff, who each helped him with advice and loans of equipment.

New album '3333' was born from this, with the producer embracing Manchester's heritage while also forging an individual path.

New song 'Jazz Squared' leads the way, utilising that jazz guitar lick and overlaying new elements, taking the song in strange new directions.

He explains: "The track began as this half time jazz guitar thing. I sent the proposed tunes through to my friends the Halsall brothers at Gondwana for feedback. Dan wondered if I had tried speeding the track up - 'doubling the speed' - it's not quite double bit it really did sound good faster. I dropped the guitar and it was suddenly a different track."

Tune in now.

Catch Denis Jones at Manchester's Band On The Wall on April 18th.

