Malika Shares Debut EP 'Songs About C'

Malika might already be on your radar.
A stellar vocalist, her work with Snakehips has pushed her profile to a new level, with demand coming in internationally.
Never one to be led stray by the hype Malika has focussed on her original love, creating songs that cut a little deeper.
Debut EP 'Songs About C' is out now, boasting production from Snakehips, Maths Time Joy, Bearcubs, Davinche, and Bodhi, among others.
Ranging from deft 90s R&B scenes through to pulsating house influences, 'Sounds About C' is broad and completely addictive.
Tune in now.
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.