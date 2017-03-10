Malika Shares Debut EP 'Songs About C'

Malika might already be on your radar.

A stellar vocalist, her work with Snakehips has pushed her profile to a new level, with demand coming in internationally.

Never one to be led stray by the hype Malika has focussed on her original love, creating songs that cut a little deeper.

Debut EP 'Songs About C' is out now, boasting production from Snakehips, Maths Time Joy, Bearcubs, Davinche, and Bodhi, among others.

Ranging from deft 90s R&B scenes through to pulsating house influences, 'Sounds About C' is broad and completely addictive.

Tune in now.

