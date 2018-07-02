Majken's 'Lovely Daughter' Is Wonderfully Poignant

Majken grew up on the Swedish coast, a place where her imagination could grow without restrictions.

Passionate about music from a young age, she began writing songs from the age of 14, tiny snippets that eventually grew into something more substantial.

Working alongside Damon Tutunjian - a kindred spirit of sorts - the pair brought her incoming debut album into focus.

A plaintive, extraordinarily beautiful experience, the record utilises a primitive synth sound which Majken seemingly found in the presets of an album synth.

Album highlight 'Lovely Daughter' is wonderfully poignant, exploring matters of the heart, insecurities, and so much more across its brief but intense span.

Burning brightly and extinguished suddenly, 'Lovely Daughter' makes magical use of space, continually folding and unfolding like musical origami.

Listen to it below...

