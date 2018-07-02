Majik Carpet Just Got Themselves Banned From Every Venue In Scotland

Scottish group Majik Carpet tried a rock 'n' roll stunt - and it seems to have gotten them banned from every venue in the land.

The Perth-shire four-piece were invited to play Edinburgh venue Bannerman's, one of the stalwarts of live music in the Scottish capital.

Given a rider, they seem to have gotten rather over-excited - and completely trashed the apartment upstairs the venue kindly give to travelling bands.

See some pictures below.

All rock 'n' roll cliche aside the damage is disgusting, particularly given venues such as Bannerman's operate on a shoestring.

The pictures have quickly gone viral, with Majik Carpet deleting their social media accounts.

The band were due to play Glasgow's Stereo later in the week, with the venue confirming that this show has been pulled.

Sinead Young, a booker at Stereo, told the Evening Times : "Fortunately they pulled out before we made that decision for them. The damage was shocking. Their behaviour was unacceptable – no professional would do that."

She added: "This story will go around quickly. It's a very sharp lesson for them to learn. They're going to have to start a new band."

Majik Carpet have not commented on the incident.

