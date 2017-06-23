Mainland Share Their 'Villains' EP In Full

It's funny how American has two poles, two contrasting coasts.

The East Coast tends to be that little bit harder in its musical output, while the West Coast is able to relax, unwind a little.

Mainland borrow from both, wrapping the grit of their songwriting nous in some delightfully cotton-candy melodies.

New EP 'Villains' matches this sweet vs. sour dynamic, with their increased nuance providing light amidst the shade, and vice versa.

Out in just a few hours, it finds songwriting force Jordan Topf caught in the middle as wholesale changes rip through his personal life.

He explains: "During the process of writing these songs I was going through several degrees of push and pull in my love life. We've all felt like the villain or the bad cop in a relationship. In my case there was pointing of fingers, a rush of emotional peaks and valleys, and feelings of guilt for mistakes made. At the end of the day the meaning of love to me is not a contest or about winning."

"It's about seeing eye to eye and sharing something greater than yourself with someone. That's what I learned about myself in writing these songs. 'Villains' is really about not wanting to be the bad cop in the relationship and showing your lover that you are the truth."

Photo Credit: Phoenix Johnson

